The Salida Mail, March 19, 1920:
E. Griffin and S. Edson, both Chief Boatswains Mates, U.S. Navy, and each having over 17 years naval service to their credit, will arrive in Salida on Friday to establish a navy recruiting station in the McCullough Bldg. The station will be open for business Saturday.
Griffin will be in charge of the station and will be assisted by Chief Edson. Chief Griffin has 5 medals to his credit and Edson has 4.
They have circled the globe many times in 1910. Chief Griffin was received in audience by the old Abdul Hamid, also by the Sultan of Turkey. He was also one of the men that landed at Vera Cruz, Mexico.
