The Mountain Mail, April 10, 1995:
The free Colorado blue spruce trees will be given to each person who joins The National Arbor Day Foundation during April 1995.
The free trees are part of the nonprofit Foundation’s Trees for America campaign.
Colorado blue spruces have silver blue-green color and compact conical shape, green color and compact conical shape.
