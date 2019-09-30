The Salida Mail, Sept. 30, 1919:
Salida narrowly avoided a lynching bee last Thursday afternoon when passenger train No. 2 arrived with W.H. Jones, a porter, locked in a stateroom and sixteen angry Georgians clamoring for his life.
Jones had struck Fred Wickham, one of the Georgians, cutting his lip. The assault occurred in Brown’s Canon. Immediately the sixteen men arose and started for Jones, who ran to the stateroom and locked himself in. Several guns were flashed. Conductor John Osgood held the men back until Special Agent Curtis arrived from another part of the train.
Curtis decided to keep the prisoner in the room until the train reached Pueblo. Meanwhile word was telegraphed ahead to have police meet the train and guard the prisoner.
Jones was brought back to Salida under arrest and Wickham remained over to prosecute him. Jones was given a hearing before Justice Poston Friday and was sentenced to to the county jail for ninety days.
Jones said the passengers accused him of having one of their tickets, which he denied. Jones said Wickham called him a vile name several times. Jones said he was so provoked that he finally struck Wickham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.