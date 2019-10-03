The Mountain Mail, Oct. 4, 1994: A small fire broke out in the wood shop at Cut No Slak construction in Salida at 3 a.m. Saturday.
A barrel containing wood scraps ignited causing a great deal of smoke in the shop.
Because the barrel was up against a cinderblock wall the fire did not spread any further.
“Fortunately the whole building is made of concrete otherwise we may have had a lot of damage,” said Brenda Warren of Cut No Slak.
