The Salida Daily Mail, March 19, 1945:
Pfc. John N. Maestas, husband of Mrs. Arabella Maestas of Walsenbug and son of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Maestas of Salida, was killed in action on the French front Jan. 11.
His wife received official word March 15. He had previously been reported missing on that day. He had been in service since March 25, 1942, and had been overseas four and one half months.
