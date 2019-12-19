The Mountain Mail, Dec. 16, 1994:
Jason Haug and Ty Best took first and second place among about 150 students from throughout the state on the written portion of the General Motors test in Denver Dec. 3.
Taylor Englert scored third highest from Salida High School although not third in the state, and will be the alternate for the Salida team in hands-on competition next spring.
It was the third annual Invitational Automotive Skills Contest and General Motors Career Day held at Arapaho Community College. (Taken from the Tenderfoot Times, Vol. 85, No. 4, December 16, 1994.)
