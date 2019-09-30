The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 3, 1944:
The current issue of PIC magazine contains a picture and a write up about Miss Bette Bland, who graduated from the Salida high school last spring.
A large number of letters have come here addressed to her from service men who saw her “pin up” picture and have written for more pictures.
