The Mountain Mail, March 19, 1970:
Chris Schmid, a resident of Buena Vista since 1936, is among the field of candidates seeking a berth on the Board of Trustees for that municipality in the April 7 election.
Schmid, owner and operator of the Silver Wheel Motel for the past six years, served two terms in the capacity he is now seeking, starting ten years ago.
Schmid says he is seeking office at this time because he would like to see a fair government in town and general overall improvements.
He says some major improvements are needed in many areas, but did not list specific areas in this regard.
