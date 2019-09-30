The Mountain Mail, Oct. 2, 1969:
The Salida Sertoma Club made a presentation of a training signal light to Chaffee. It will be in the county sheriff’s office and available to any school in the county.
This was brought to the attention of the Sertoma Club by the National Youth Safety Council.
On hand Wednesday to receive the signal light, called Semaphore Junior, was County Sheriff C.E. Berry, Chief of Police Harry Cable and Superintendent Bill Andreas.
