The Mountain Mail, March 17, 1995:
Citizens interested in helping law enforcement officials in the fight against crime now have a way to show their support.
Chaffee County Sheriff Ron Bergman is asking those citizens to become Honorary Members of the County Sheriffs of Colorado.
The association is a professional and educational organization dedicated to the preservation of peace and the protection of the lives and property of the citizens of Colorado.
Funds generated by the membership dues are used to support crime prevention and awareness programs to promote public safety, to fight dug abuse and to provide more and improved training for sheriffs and their deputies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.