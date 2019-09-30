25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 3, 1994:
Homecoming activities commenced at Salida High School Friday afternoon with the crowning of Megan Brunell, SHS senior, as the 1994 Homecoming Queen at a pep assembly.
She was escorted by Andy Ross.
Others in the homecoming court were seniors Tracy Adams and escort Ryan Marmalejo, Rakissa Dodgen and escort Jim Preston, Renee Gorman and escort Chad Argys.
