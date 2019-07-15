The Salida Record, July 18, 1919: For the first time The Record is able to record work actually begun on the new Monarch pass road. During the past week about sixty men all turning the soil about three miles above Monarch in what is known as the park.
At this point the new survey takes a radical diversion from the old road and follows a course up the draw, topping the divide several hundred feet lower down the range.
Within the next few days, so says Forester J.M. Ceunin, another gang will begin cutting timber on the west slope.
