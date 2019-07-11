The Salida Record, July 11 1919:
The Sunrise Milling Co., owned by men located at Colorado Springs, La Junta, Durango and other cities in Colorado, has commenced operation at Wellsville, Colorado.
The company will quarry limestone, having built a tipple and purchased a Duplex-4 truck which arrived on the scene of action last Tuesday afternoon and which will transport the lime from the Crystal quarry, located northwest of Wellsville in the vicinity of the lime quarry already in operation, a distance of about a mile and one half to the railroad.
The company has a contract with the O. & C. Smelter at Salida for 4,000 tons of lime rock, and shipments will begin within the next few days.
J.H. Harvey, of Howard, is superintendent of the company and this fact assures successful management.
Mr. Harvey is well versed in this kind of work and is known as a well-balanced business man, and the Record is sure that a successful enterprise has been added to the community.
