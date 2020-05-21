The Mountain Mail, May 19, 1995:
Members of Laureate Alpha Mu Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi enjoyed a salad supper at the home of Charlotte Baldino on May 8.
The table was beautifully decorated with daisies and candles.
Former members Peggy Kurtz and Carrie Braswell were guests and assisted in giving the Order of the Rose to Carleen Savoren, Ethel Toovey and Betty Brown.
Installation was held for officers for 1995-1996 with outgoing president, Edith Angelo, as installing officer.
Those members going to the state convention in Estes Park made final arrangements as this was the last meeting of the year.
