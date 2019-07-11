The Mountain Mail, July 11, 1969:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Navy destroyer escort and an undisclosed number of patrol planes are keeping watch on the course of a Russian navy task force that has extended the Soviet Union’s naval operations closer to the U.S. East Coast than ever before.
The Navy refused to disclose exactly how many planes or how many military personnel are involved in the surveillance of the task force as it steams toward Cuba for a courtesy call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.