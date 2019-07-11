The Mountain Mail, July 11, 1994:
Monarch Crest Trail, considered by some to be one of the best mountain bike trails in the country, is now easier to get to.
High Valley Center in Poncha Springs offers shuttle service for bikers daily from the Conoco Station on U.S. 285 up to the Continental Divide at Monarch Pass, where the ride begins.
The 30-mile ride takes bikers across the Divide, over rough trails and through snow fields. The trip can last for anywhere from 2.5 to 5 hours.
