The Salida Mail, Oct. 24, 1919:
“Paul Fung was born twenty years ago in Seattle,” writes Agnes Lockhart Hughes in Everybody’s. “But he went to school in China and studied the orthodox Chinese art.”
While Paul excelled the other pupils in his work, conventional drawing did not hold a strong appeal for him, because he had been introduced to the Sunday paper comic supplements, sent him by his sister in Portland.
The seed of cartooning was sown.
Cartooning is not cultivated by the Chinese, but Paul cartooned and cartooned to the amazement of his oriental comrades.
“Today Fung serves a prominent Seattle newspaper as cartoonist – and he is only twenty years old – and with a good education, splendid vocabulary, softly accented speech, keen sense of humor, he has already won the name of humorist.”
