The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 19, 1944: U.S. Revenue Office is established in Post Office Building. The United States Internal Revenue department, which included Salida, has been divided.
The district had been in charge of Harry M. Reynolds and George Cassidy. Mr. Cassidy will have charge of the headquarters at Canõn City and Mr. Reynolds will have charge of the Salida headquarters.
Mr. Reynolds has established his office in the basement of the post office building, where he may be consulted on matters pertaining to income or other internal revenue affairs.
Chamber of Commerce News: The directors of the Salida Chamber of Commerce, at a meeting last night authorized President Kelleher and Secretary Foshey to attend the meeting of the Mountain States Association to be held in Denver Nov. 13-14 and the National Reclamation Association meeting Nov. 15-17.
It is expected that an effort will be made to pass a resolution favoring the Gunnison-Arkansas Diversion project that Salida is opposing because sufficient investigation has not been made.
