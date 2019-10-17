The Mountain Mail, Oct. 14, 1969:
This year, providing contract negotiations with the U.S. Forest Service are satisfactorily completed, visitors (to Monarch Ski Area) will find still another improvement to the area – a skis-on restaurant.
The ski-in facility will have a serving capacity of 1,000 per day and will feature a wide variety of snacks, beverages and desserts.
Location of the facility is planned for a site between the beginners ski area and the main ski lodge, according to Jack Watkins.
The building will be 12 feet long and 7 feet wide with a single window opening for service to skiers. It will contain complete preparation facilities and is being installed to service the extra load on weekends and holiday periods.
