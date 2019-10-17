The Mountain Mail, Nov. 1, 1994:
Amendment 1 concerns increasing taxes on cigarettes and tobacco products and using that increase to provide health care of those unable to afford it.
The increase on a pack of cigarettes would amount to 50 cents a pack, as compared to the current 20 cents. (Federal taxes add another 24 cents to a pack of cigarettes in Colorado.)
