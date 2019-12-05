The Salida Mail, Dec. 5, 1919:
The members of the class of 1910 of the Salida High School held a reunion at the home of Miss Merl Bunbury Sunday evening.
They talked over old times and told of their experiences since their graduation.
Frank Lee gave an interesting talk of his experience abroad.
A delicious five-course luncheon was served by the hostess. Music was enjoyed.
Out of the original class of forty-two only those at the reunion still have their homes in Salida.
Those present were the Misses Franc Carson, Esther De Weese, Abbie Perry, Helen Shonyo and the Messrs Frank Lee, Leon Lippard, Eerl Wilson, Frank Berlin, John Churchill and the hostess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.