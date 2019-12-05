The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 2, 1944:
Elsa Maxwell, who is famous for her unusual and successful social entertainments, says that to make sure of a party’s going off well, she always invites at least two persons who cordially dislike each other.
For, if they are well-bred, each of them will be put on his or her mettle to make the best appearance and rival the other in courtesy. This isn’t hypocrisy, it is merely good sportsmanship. It bridles their emotion and sharpens their wits – Your Life.
