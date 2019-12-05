The Mountain Mail, Dec. 5, 1969:
In 1949 Willard Lewis went to work as a fish culturist at the Hotchkiss, Colorado, Fish Hatchery. Today, he is the supervisor at the hatchery located at the north edge of Salida.
Monday Willard and Maxine went to Denver to attend a GF&P award banquet.
Willard was presented with a 20-year service pin at the banquet and Maxine received a gold chain with a ram’s head attached. Colorado GF&P Director Harry Woodward was the top official at the meeting.
Mr. and Mrs. Don Smith of Nathrop also attended the banquet. Don was a special recipient of a special award for community service.
