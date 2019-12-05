The Mountain Mail, Dec. 1, 1994:
The Salida Spartan Athletic Booster Club announced the arrival of the Winter Sports Calendars.
These calendars are sponsored by a large number of local merchants and businesses, which the boosters thank.
Take a good look at it. The Boosters are offering a $20 reward for the person who can identify the Baby Spartan pictured on the calendar.
The cash will be awarded to the first person to come to a Salida Spartan Booster Club meeting and correctly identify the Baby Spartan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.