Former Salida residents Colleen and Mike Perschbacher of Cañon City announce the engagement of their daughter, Maude Perschbaccher, to Alex Blaylock, both of Penrose.
The groom-elect is the son of Allen and Tammie Greene of Florence.
The bride-elect is a graduate of Chaffee County High School in Buena Vista.
An early May wedding is planned in Cañon City.
