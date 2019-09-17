Christopher Refer and Matthew Kroschel were married at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14, 2019, along the banks of the Blue River in Grand County.
Kroschel is the son of Aaron and Kate Kroschel of Poncha Springs.
Refer is the son of Jon and Julie Refer of Pulaski, Tennessee.
A Salida High School graduate, Kroschel graduated magna cum laude from Mesa State College in Grand Junction and now works as a reporter for Denver’s CBS4 News.
Refer is a graduate of Lincoln County High School and graduated magna cum laude from Tennessee Technological University. He now works for High Country Conservation in Frisco.
Following the couple’s honeymoon in France, the pair will continue to live in Grand County with their chickens, ducks and rescue cats and dogs.
