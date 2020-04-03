Toni Gaalaas and Morgan Walker

Roger and Lana Gaalaas of Salida announce the engagement of their daughter Toni Gaalaas to Morgan Walker, daughter of Alex (Kim) Walker and Dana (Jon) Hart.
Gaalaas’ grandparents are Bonnie Porco, the late Lanny Porco and the late Fannie Gaalaas. Walker’s grandparents are Alex and Alice Walker and Bill and Sharon Adams.
Both are graduates of Salida High School.
The couple became engaged in September 2019 and plan an October 2020 wedding.
