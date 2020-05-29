I am a watcher of culture. An observer of humanity – of habits we find ourselves getting into. Trends that seem to pop up out of the blue and take off like wildfire. In this puzzling time, the No. 1 thing a bunch of people are doing – in our culture anyway – and, yes, it’s a bit puzzling to me – is jigsaw puzzles.
So, I threw the question out: Why do you do puzzles? What have you learned about yourself, your housemates, your spiritual life by putting together puzzles?
One couple stays up way too late at night doing puzzles and then had to set down a rule that if one person gave up and went to bed, the other was not allowed to continue alone. Another (or several) people accused a family member of always hiding the last piece.
One friend said, “Oh, my little grandkids get so mad if a piece is missing. So very annoyed – especially if the puzzle came from the thrift store and was missing pieces to begin with.”
My cousin was concerned that she might need “Puzzle Intervention” she began to see puzzle pieces on pine trees and the ground during her hikes. Others spoke of the difficulties in color scheme that led to throwing pieces back into the box in exasperation and giving up.
Others found metaphors for life:
If you lose a piece, how important is that piece to find.
What piece to this puzzle am I? Am I part of the blue sky or the wallpaper? Or part of something else? Every piece matters.
Everybody is important to the overall picture.
What do you puzzle about, in these unprecedented times? Whether you’re doing jigsaw puzzles or think that’s the last thing you’d want to spend your time and brain cells on.
The No. 1 thing that I puzzle about is this:
That as we are pushing toward 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, this planet-wide pandemic has not proven to be the unifying force we’d hoped it might be.
We as human beings are so bent on dividing into camps and drawing battle lines that even a nonhuman, nonpartisan, nonclassist, nondiscriminating biological agent can’t bring us to the realization that we truly are all in this together and must work together against the common enemy of COVID-19 instead of making each other the enemy. That puzzles and pains me to the depths of my being.
So, what if the puzzle just doesn’t come together? Do we throw it all back in the box and give up? What do we do when we can’t make sense of it – when the pieces just aren’t fitting together? We reach for the Box Lid!
Oh, wouldn’t it be great if we had a Box Lid with all the answers? But, remember, even with that picture, you still have to figure out where all the pieces go and how they fit together.
There’s a meme with a man sitting at a bar, and next to him is a puzzle piece. The man asks, “What are you doing here? The puzzle piece responds, “Driving someone crazy right now.”
A word of caution: Don’t be that piece. Sitting at the bar, purposely making someone nuts, not being part of the team, holding out our participation. It’s funny in the cartoon but not in real life.
What if we saw ourselves as one Big Puzzle? All coming out of the same box – Mother Earth – and spending our lives getting acquainted, coming to understand one another, our particular shapes and sizes, hues and tones?
What if we stayed at the table, bumping elbows and rubbing shoulders with those pieces who look like us and those who don’t? Those who are probably going to be near us when it’s all said and done, and those who are going to land in a completely different section.
What if we looked at all the possibilities – for putting our pieces together that we haven’t considered before? How might things fit that we didn’t think were possible? Maybe we had them turned the wrong way or hiding under others. Still in the box, under the table or in the other room. Feeling left out and not welcome to the table. Perhaps that piece that didn’t want to fit in before will find a good place for itself.
And the Holy Box Lid will be smiling down, watching it all come together – colorful, unique, snug and secure. “Well done, good and faithful puzzle-makers!”
The Rev. Rebecca K. Poos is pastor of Congregational United Church of Christ in Buena Vista. She can be found at 719-395-2544 or on YouTube Channel: CUCC Buena Vista CO for worship services every week and special musical offerings.
