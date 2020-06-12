As Colorado lifts COVID-19 restrictions regarding the number of people who can gather together, Salida churches are taking varying approaches, with some remaining closed, some opening and many offering a hybrid of online and limited church services.
All churches who are meeting said they are respecting COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and use of masks and hand sanitizer.
The Rev. Dr. Michael Fay of Episcopal Church of the Ascension said they have decided, for now, to remain closed.
“Our physical church will be closed for about two weeks beyond what the governor says, on orders from our bishop,” Fay said. “We suspect we might be open by the end of the month.”
Fay said they have been making plans for reopening but will continue to meet via Zoom. Anyone interested in joining the Zoom services can call Fay at 719-207-4578 with their email, and he will email the link.
Grace Church of Salida has been doing hybrid church, allowing up to 80 members to attend with a reservation while continuing to provide video through its website, gracechurchsalida.com.
Poncha Springs Church of Christ is also holding hybrid services, through Zoom and in person, at 10 a.m. Contact the church through ponchaspringschurchofchrist.org to connect to the Zoom meeting.
St. Joseph Catholic Church has reopened for Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. and is still offering online Mass as well.
“We are offering masks and hand sanitizer and are practicing social distancing by spreading the pews out,” the Rev. Jim Williams said. “You can sit with members of your family or household, but we encourage others to distance.”
Cotopaxi Community Church has also reopened, with services at 11 a.m., while Cross Roads Church in Poncha Springs is open for services at 10:45 a.m.
River Valley Community Fellowship is still holding online services through Facebook Live and its website, rvcfsalida.com.
First Presbyterian Church is holding services at 10 a.m. through Facebook Live and its website, salidapresbyterian.org.
The Mountain Mail is also updating its church page and has been contacting local churches. If you see something that needs to be changed on the church page, found on page 6 today, contact Mail News Editor Brian McCabe at 719-539-6691, extension 135, or reporter1@themountainmail.com.
