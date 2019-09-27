I’d like to invite you to the biggest, longest-lasting, most fun party ever.
I think the most fun parties I have ever been to are weddings and receptions. Some have been very lavish. Other weddings and receptions have been simple, yet very nice and sweet. As a pastor for almost 50 years, I have attended a number of these events.
The party that is described in Revelation 19 is the most unique party ever. There is an invitation list. It is called the Lamb’s Book of Life. This is mentioned in Revelation 20:12. It states that everyone, from all times, is standing before God. The Book is opened and every living being from all times will either find their name in the Book, or their name will not be in that Book.
Revelation 20:15 states, “Anyone not found written in the Book of Life was cast into the lake of fire.” (I didn’t write that, but I’m not going to argue with God.)
Something happens as you enter this party. God himself will be with them and be their God. Amazingly, something else happens. Revelation 21: “God himself will wipe away every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain.” God states: “I will make all things new.” Then he states, “He who overcomes shall inherit all things.”
Nobody should go to a wedding unless you have cleaned up and put on nice clothes. So God will issue new wedding clothes to wear. The clothes will be: “Fine linen, clean and bright, for the fine linen is the righteous acts of the saints.”
Getting an invitation to a really spectacular wedding is quite an honor. This wedding is called “The marriage supper of the Lamb.” The Bible says: “Blessed are those who are called to the marriage supper of the Lamb.”
Can you imagine how big and grand this wedding party will be? All the people who have accepted Christ as Savior will be there. That means all people, from all times of history, from all over the world, will sit down at the wedding feast.
There are a few more “no mores.” There will be “No more curse, no night, nor need for artificial lighting. The Light will radiate from God himself and Jesus, his Son.
Imagine walking streets of gold, You will never need anything. It will all be taken care of, by God himself. There is something else grand about heaven. No evil will ever be found there.
Oh yes. There is an exclusion list. There will be people who can’t attend the wedding. You can read about it in Revelation 21:8.
Have you been invited? Of course! Listen to your invitation: “Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and dine with him and he with me. To him who overcomes I will grant to sit with me on my throne, as I also overcame and sat down with my Father on his throne” – Revelation 3:20-21.
There is your invitation to the biggest party ever. You can RSVP your place at this grandest event ever, today.
The Rev. Stan Rutkowski is pastor of Living Waters Church in Salida.
