Isaiah 53:1 says, “Who has believed our report? And to whom has the arm of the Lord been revealed?”
We know that not everyone believes the Word of God. To whom is the arm (or power) of the Lord revealed to? You! If you have placed your faith and trust in the Lord Jesus, and have called upon him to forgive your sins and be the Lord of your life, then the arm of the Lord has been revealed to you.
Peter was sinking; the “arm of the Lord” saved him. Those of us who know him, he has saved you too. When the arm of the Lord has been revealed to someone, it’s our responsibility to teach them to trust him. Why? Because the arm of the Lord has been revealed to us time and time again – you have grown thereby.
If the arm of the Lord has been revealed to our children, it is our responsibility to teach them to trust him. When our kids were little, they liked to swing on my arm. They trusted my arm – the arm was strong and would not let them fall. So it is with our God; we trust in his strong right arm to deliver us and sustain us.
When we trust in the strong arm of the Lord, he multiplies it. God showed the power of his might through his Son Jesus by multiplying two fish and five loaves of bread to feed a multitude of people. God just wants you to give what you have, by money, time and your talent.
We don’t see it sometimes, but the arm of the Lord is there. If you’re his child, the strength of the arm of the Lord has been given to you. Go to him believing and trusting him. Why go to other sources?
As the arm of the Lord is revealed to you, you learn to have the desire to proclaim his power.
Isaiah 52:6-7 says, “My people shall know my name, therefore they shall know in that day that I am he who speaks: behold, it is I. How beautiful upon the mountains are the feet of him who brings good news, who proclaims peace, who brings glad tidings of good things, who proclaims salvation, who says to Zion, your God reigns.”
Leaning on his strong right arm also allows us to become his watchmen. Isaiah 52:8-10 goes on to say, “Your watchmen shall lift up their voices, with their voices they shall sing together, for they shall see eye to eye when the Lord brings back Zion. Break forth into joy, sing together, you waste places of Jerusalem! For the Lord has comforted his people, he has redeemed Jerusalem. The Lord has made bare his holy arm in the eyes of all the nations, and all the ends of the earth shall see the salvation of our God.”
It’s sad, but some have forgotten the “arm of the Lord.” They have let go of that arm. They haven’t seen God’s power in a long time. If you know the Lord, I encourage you, don’t let go of his arm. Encourage others to turn back to the Lord and trust him so that the arm of the Lord can be revealed to them. What an awesome responsibility that is.
The Rev. Steve Holcomb is pastor of Cotopaxi Community Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.