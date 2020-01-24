St. Joseph Parish Respect for Life will host its second annual Heart of the Rockies Walk for Life beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday at the church parking lot, Fifth and D streets in Salida.
The walk will end at 3 p.m. at Riverside Park with a guest speaker to conclude the event.
The Knights of Columbus will have a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and everyone is invited to eat breakfast before the walk. Cost of the breakfast is $6, and proceeds will go to the Salida Pregnancy Resource Center.
Participants should dress for the weather and take a thermos of their favorite hot beverage. Other Christian churches in the community are invited to join St. Joseph Parish in supporting the pregnancy center by attending the breakfast and participating in the walk.
Since the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision in 1973, more than 60 million abortions have taken place, according to numbers reported by the Guttmacher Institute through 2017.
This walk is one of hundreds of “Life” marches taking place during January.
Banners and signs are welcome.
For more information call Bev Scanga at 719-539-6067.
