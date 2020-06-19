First Christian Church
(Disciples of Christ)
302 E. Fourth St., Salida • 539-2388
Bible Study Sundays 9:30 a.m.
Worship Service Sundays 11:00 a.m.
Pastor Brent Wiescamp
Cotopaxi Community Church
20324 U.S. 50,
Cotopaxi • 942-4339
Sunday Worship 11 a.m.
Sunday School 9:45 a.m.
Steve Holcomb, Pastor
Episcopal Church of the Ascension
349 E St., Salida • 207-4578
Meeting via Zoom, call with email address to join
Rev. Dr. Michael Fay
Temple Baptist Church
509 F St., Salida - 539-2412
Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m.
Sunday School 9 a.m.
John Myers, Pastor
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Fifth and D Streets,
Salida• 539-6419
Daily and Sunday 10:30 a.m. masses online
Daily Masses: Tues. - Sat. 9 a.m.
Saturday Mass: 5 p.m.
Sunday 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Rev. Jim Williams
Upper Room Church of God
1140 I St., Salida • 539-3388
Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m.
Sunday School 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday Worship 7 p.m.
Chuck Surface, Pastor
First Lutheran Church
13th & F Streets, Salida • 539-4311
Sunday Worship Service 9:15 a.m.
Sunday School and
Bible Study10:30 a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1140 Poncha Blvd. Salida
Sacrament 9:30 a.m.
Branch presidency
Wesley Adams
406-551-3494
Shaun Bunting
719-207-5179
Rich Young
719-221-2132
Peace of Mind Prayer Ministry
For prayer call: 530-2106
Ministers Jimmy and Tina Mundy
The Refuge at 346 G St.,
Salida; • 539-4849
Services at 6 p.m. Sunday
The Lighthouse, directors Bonetta Meador and Jim Bonner
Acts II Anglican Fellowship
10 a.m. Sunday
Oak Street Chapel
142 Oak St., Buena Vista
Rev. Al Sulzenfuss • 221-2484
Cross Roads Church
NE Corner of U.S. 50 & 285,
Poncha Springs; • 539-3393
Bible Study Sunday 9:30 a.m.
Morning Worship 10:45 a.m.
Pastor Mike McClellan
River Valley Community Fellowship
Salida SteamPlant Theater
Sunday Service 10 a.m.
Nursery and Sunday school provided
Pastor Bill Swegart
539-6998; Salida CO, 81201
First Presbyterian Church
7 Poncha Blvd., Salida
Sunday Worship 10 a.m.
539-6422
Pastor Tom Abbott
Hilary Downs, Associate Pastor
Salida Vineyard Church
1201 E. U.S. 50, Salida • 539-3359
Sunday Worship
9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Children’s Ministry 9:30 a.m.
Jason Smith, Pastor
Living Waters-Assembly of God Church
5300 E. U.S. 50, Salida • 539-6826
Sunday Christian Education
9:15 a.m.
Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m.
Pastor Stan Rutkowski
Grace Church
1320 D Street, Salida • 539-2693
Sunday Worship 9 a.m.
Don Thayer, Pastor
George Hill, Care & Discipleship Pastor
Jim LaCroix, Student & Children's Ministry Pastor
Poncha Springs Church of Christ
207 Ouray Ave.,
Poncha Springs • 539-6242
Sunday Worship 10 a.m.
Parker Bullard, Minister
PonchaSpringsChurchOfChrist.org
Church of Christ
Dodge & Teller, Salida • 539-6703
Sunday Worship 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.
Bible Study 10 a.m.,
Bible Class Weds. 6 p.m.
Congregational United Church of Christ
217 Crossman Ave,
P.O. Box 610
Buena Vista • 395-2544;
Worship and Children's Church 10 a.m.
Pastor Rebecca Kemper Poos
First Church of Christ, Scientist
429 Crossman Ave.,
Buena Vista • 395-6010
Sunday School & Service 10 a.m.
Child care available.
Wed. Testimony Meeting 7:30 p.m.
Reading Room
151 South Railroad St.
Tues-Fri 11:30-4:30, Sat 12:30-3
Cornerstone Church
7410 CR 140, Salida • 395-8178
Outdoor Sunday service 6:30 p.m.
Charlie Stoumbaugh, Pastor
First United Methodist Church
228 E. Fourth St., Salida • 539-2755
Sunday Service: 9:30 a.m.
Rev. Melinda Roberts, Pastor
