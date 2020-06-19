First Christian Church

(Disciples of Christ)

302 E. Fourth St., Salida • 539-2388

Bible Study Sundays 9:30 a.m.

Worship Service Sundays 11:00 a.m.

Pastor Brent Wiescamp

Cotopaxi Community Church

20324 U.S. 50,

Cotopaxi • 942-4339

Sunday Worship 11 a.m.

Sunday School 9:45 a.m.

Steve Holcomb, Pastor

Episcopal Church of the Ascension

349 E St., Salida • 207-4578

Meeting via Zoom, call with email address to join

Rev. Dr. Michael Fay

Temple Baptist Church

509 F St., Salida - 539-2412

Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m.

Sunday School 9 a.m.

trice@templebaptistlife.com

John Myers, Pastor

St. Joseph Catholic Church

Fifth and D Streets,

Salida• 539-6419

Daily and Sunday 10:30 a.m. masses online

Daily Masses: Tues. - Sat. 9 a.m.

Saturday Mass: 5 p.m.

Sunday 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Rev. Jim Williams

Upper Room Church of God

1140 I St., Salida • 539-3388

Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m.

Sunday School 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday Worship 7 p.m.

Chuck Surface, Pastor

First Lutheran Church

13th & F Streets, Salida • 539-4311

Sunday Worship Service 9:15 a.m.

Sunday School and

Bible Study10:30 a.m.

flc-salida.org

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

1140 Poncha Blvd. Salida

Sacrament 9:30 a.m.

Branch presidency

Wesley Adams

406-551-3494

Shaun Bunting

719-207-5179

Rich Young

719-221-2132

Peace of Mind Prayer Ministry

For prayer call: 530-2106

Ministers Jimmy and Tina Mundy

The Refuge at 346 G St.,

Salida; • 539-4849

Services at 6 p.m. Sunday

The Lighthouse, directors Bonetta Meador and Jim Bonner

Acts II Anglican Fellowship

10 a.m. Sunday

Oak Street Chapel

142 Oak St., Buena Vista

Rev. Al Sulzenfuss • 221-2484

Cross Roads Church

NE Corner of U.S. 50 & 285,

Poncha Springs; • 539-3393

Bible Study Sunday 9:30 a.m.

Morning Worship 10:45 a.m.

Pastor Mike McClellan

River Valley Community Fellowship

Salida SteamPlant Theater

Sunday Service 10 a.m.

Nursery and Sunday school provided

Pastor Bill Swegart

539-6998; Salida CO, 81201

First Presbyterian Church

7 Poncha Blvd., Salida

Sunday Worship 10 a.m.

539-6422

Pastor Tom Abbott

Hilary Downs, Associate Pastor

Salida Vineyard Church

1201 E. U.S. 50, Salida • 539-3359

Sunday Worship

9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Children’s Ministry 9:30 a.m.

Jason Smith, Pastor

salidavineyard.org

Living Waters-Assembly of God Church

5300 E. U.S. 50, Salida • 539-6826

Sunday Christian Education

9:15 a.m.

Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m.

Pastor Stan Rutkowski

Grace Church

1320 D Street, Salida • 539-2693

Sunday Worship 9 a.m.

Don Thayer, Pastor

George Hill, Care & Discipleship Pastor

Jim LaCroix, Student & Children's Ministry Pastor

gracechurchsalida.com

Poncha Springs Church of Christ

207 Ouray Ave.,

Poncha Springs • 539-6242

Sunday Worship 10 a.m.

Parker Bullard, Minister

PonchaSpringsChurchOfChrist.org

Church of Christ

Dodge & Teller, Salida • 539-6703

Sunday Worship 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Bible Study 10 a.m.,

Bible Class Weds. 6 p.m.

Congregational United Church of Christ

217 Crossman Ave,

P.O. Box 610

Buena Vista • 395-2544;

Worship and Children's Church 10 a.m.

www.bvucc.org

Pastor Rebecca Kemper Poos

First Church of Christ, Scientist

429 Crossman Ave.,

Buena Vista • 395-6010

Sunday School & Service 10 a.m.

Child care available.

Wed. Testimony Meeting 7:30 p.m.

Reading Room

151 South Railroad St.

Tues-Fri 11:30-4:30, Sat 12:30-3

Cornerstone Church

7410 CR 140, Salida • 395-8178

Outdoor Sunday service 6:30 p.m.

Charlie Stoumbaugh, Pastor

cornerstonechurchbv.com

First United Methodist Church

228 E. Fourth St., Salida • 539-2755

Sunday Service: 9:30 a.m.

salidaumc.org

Rev. Melinda Roberts, Pastor

salidaumc.org

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.