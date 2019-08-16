Salida, CO (81201)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 52F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 52F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.