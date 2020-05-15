How does our faith get lived out in our lives – in these times especially? How do we reach out with love and concern for our brothers, sisters and neighbors in this time of staying in, worry and loss?
For our family, the loss of John Prine, singer and songwriter, was wrenching. It caused us to ponder life and its deeper meaning, as his stories and songs have shaped the “soundtrack of our lives.” We have listened to countless stories, songs, tributes and interviews and learned far more about John in his death than we knew in his life.
How often have we said just that about our friends and loved ones? Over the years of leading memorial services, I can’t count the times people have said they “wished they knew him or her better.”
How often I have wished we would hold more “celebrations of life” – big parties – while a person was still with us on this side of the veil.
John Prine taught us so many things. One line grabbed me as an apt metaphor for life. He said:
“You’d better write a song you like. ’Cuz if you write a hit, you will be singing it for the rest of your life. A lot!”
He wrote “Hello in There” and “Angel from Montgomery “ at age 21. He sang those two songs every concert for the rest of his life. Every concert. Good thing he liked them.
Things we do early in life – choices we make, paths we take – have an impact and stay with us a long time. We decide every day the kind of person we will be and how we will treat people and the world around us – and that choice may come to haunt us or thrill us.
When asked how, at 21, he had the depth of insight to write a song like “Hello in There,” John grinned from ear to ear and told of his grandparents who adored him. They thought he “was something from the top of the Christmas tree.” They spent much time together, and this shaped and formed him. So, at 21, he had the wisdom to write this gut-wrenching reminder to treasure our older folks:
“Ya’ know that old trees just grow stronger
And old rivers grow wilder ev’ry day
Old people just grow lonesome
Waiting for someone to say, ‘Hello in there, hello.’”
The hardest part of this isolating time for me has not been having to stay home and cancel fun events, trips and outings. It has been thinking about people nearing the end of their life – for whatever reason – and having to be alone.
As a pastor and chaplain, I believe deeply in the ministry of presence and the profound difference that “just being there” makes. Much comfort can come sitting near someone and saying nothing – connecting in spirit. Not being able to do that now is difficult. Where I want to rush in and seek to comfort, I now must rethink and remember that I could bring harm instead – severe harm.
COVID-19 will change us. As human beings. As a collective. We choose every day how we will be in the world – before and after.
I think John Prine would say to us: Choose very carefully, the person you are each day. ’Cuz if they like ya, you’re going to have to be that person many times over. And if they don’t – same thing. And don’t let the old people be lonesome anymore!
We can reach out in spirit to those who are alone and lonely – especially at this time. I was heartened to hear that Fiona Prine, John’s wife, was allowed to be with him at the end, holding his hand.
We all have the capacity to hold hands and hearts in spirit – to reach out with a phone call or a card, a meal or a message – even when physically apart. And, as we’re walking down the street or in the stores, clad in our masks, we can still smile with our eyes and greet one another.
So if you’re walking down the street sometime
And spot some hollow ancient eyes
Please don’t just pass ’em by and stare
As if you didn’t care, say, “Hello in there, hello.”
The Rev. Rebecca K. Poos is pastor of Congregational United Church of Christ in Buena Vista. She can be reached at Revbecca@icloud.com.
