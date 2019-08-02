If this Christian denomination, Christian Science, or The First Church of Christ, Scientist, is new to you or if you’ve heard of it, it’s possible you might have some questions or reservations about what you’ve heard.
Totally based on the Bible and the teachings and works of Jesus the Christ, this is a science because it’s a provable knowledge of God’s care that you can understand and show in your own life in both simple and profound ways. These are two examples of my humbly and gratefully listening to and obeying God’s will for my well-being:
One Sunday summer afternoon I was sitting under a pine tree reading my Bible; I like to read the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5-7) once a week. Suddenly a sharp pain on the back of my neck told me I’d been stung by a wasp. “How unjust,” I thought, “reading God’s word should be peaceful and refreshing.”
So I began to pray. Listening for a message from God, I thought of the last verse of the 23rd Psalm, “I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” Since it’s clear to me that God is Love, I felt at that moment that I was indeed living in divine Love’s loving care for me and therefore was safe and protected. The pain ceased immediately and there was no redness or swelling. I was grateful.
Jesus’ saying, “If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; and ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:31, 32), is to me both a promise and a commandment. I see it also as a Christianly scientific, provable fact.
I had another opportunity to put this understanding into practice some years ago when my house burned down in a wildfire that took out more than 150 homes. Over several months as I dealt with the insurance company and met with neighbors and public officials, there were many opportunities to feel sorrow, loss, injustice, a sense of rootlessness and grief.
Instead, I was able to feel hope and gratitude for the amazing generosity and prayerful love of community and church members, which helped us replace our belongings and regain a permanent sense of home.
What was the basis of my faith that all would be well? It was my understanding that God is good, all-loving, all-powerful, always willing to help everyone. I knew I couldn’t outline how God would take care of me, but prayed, “Show me where I can do the most good.”
I trusted that, as Paul explains in Romans, Chapter 8, no one can ever be separated from the love of God. And I’d seen proofs of God’s promise that “I will restore to you the years that the locust hath eaten” (Joel 2:25).
This tangible feeling of the presence and power of God’s loving care and guidance was sustained by a study of Psalm 91, the psalm of protection, as many call it. I understand this “secret place of the Most High” to be the Kingdom of Heaven, which Jesus told us “is at hand.”
God’s plan for my home is therefore safe, secure, peaceful, healthful, beautiful, happy and harmonious. Indeed, over these years since the fire, after I was taken in by a friend until I found a place to rent and then a house to buy, my need for home has been met in wonderful ways I never could have imagined possible. I just needed to let God’s will be done and trust that it was good. And you can, too.
I prayerfully work for all inhabitants of the earth to find and feel divine Love’s security and safety so that whatever the unfortunate or tragic cause of homelessness may be, every child, man and woman will find their peaceful home.
Carolyn Nagusky, C.S., is a practitioner of Christian Science healing and has a prayer office in Salida. She can be reached at 303-550-6238.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.