We built a labyrinth up on the hill above our cabin last summer. We’d actually drawn plans, designed it with a “Man in the Maze” layout and put down the first circle of rocks six years ago. But, last summer, since I was on sabbatical and we had the right equipment (meaning more than our middle-aged backs), we finally delved in and put it together.
Then, we worked it some more … added more rocks … rearranged them a bit … taught the horse to walk it … . Then, we realized building a labyrinth is as much an act of devotion and spiritual contemplation as walking it is.
Every rock was carefully chosen and carefully placed. And, as we walked it, we would see places it needed “beefing up” or tidying, and we continued to tweak all summer long. A labyrinth, as any spiritual practice, is never “finished.”
One day awhile back, I was walking through – deep in thought and asking Spirit for guidance – when I realized, almost with a shock, that I had kept my eyes glued to the ground, in front of my feet, watching my every step. I had completely missed the beautiful horizon stretched out before me. Mountains, snow, sunlight, glow, hills, trees, clouds changing color at every glance.
It’s not like it’s a big tripping hazard – I didn’t have to watch my shoes hit the dirt at every step. I just wasn’t looking up. I was so focused on the ground and individual steps that the vast horizon – calling out to me – went unheard and unwitnessed. Mindfulness fail!
How often do we look down, right in front of us, plodding along and miss the bigger picture? Some times do call for just putting one foot in front of the other, but if we go through all of life that way, we are in for a big miss. And, we could still stumble, of course.
In these times, where “the horizon” changes by the day, it’s way too easy to keep our noses in the news, reports, debates about safety and economy, criticisms, protests – and lose sight of the longer, broader, more lasting horizon – for us and our world.
Recently I walked our labyrinth on two different days at exactly the same time. On that second day, I found a whole different picture. A completely different scene. A storm was approaching, and wind had been blowing all day, amid copious sunshine. As the storm approached, some of the mountains were completely hidden from view by fog, mist or cloud.
Others, in their partially snowcapped wonder, shone with a beauteous light. Such light on the mountains late in the day always strikes me as not of this world. It is mysterious, and ever-changing in its brightness, shadow and slant – illuminating different angles in different moments – not to be captured and pinned down, but allowed to be ever free and ever-changing. Every time I lifted my eyes from the path as I walked that day, the light was different. Variety on every mountain in every moment.
Today was different from yesterday even though the hour was the same. Today was different from yesterday as we hear of more cases of COVID-19 hitting closer to home. Today was also different in that I had three dogs attached to my heels as I walked. They were doing quite a good job of staying within the lines, and this made me smile. I can’t say their action was totally out of devotion or a “canine prayer life” – they often stay very close to my heels when a storm is approaching.
Then, as I completed my walk, I looked back over my shoulder one more time at the mountain I had first noticed, and it had changed once again. Billowy, cotton-ball clouds had snuck up behind and rather than casting a shadow, they shone with piercing light. Illuminated from behind. This light – shining behind and through and beyond the clouds – was stunning and comforting.
Light from beyond, from unknown sources, does shine through our clouds. Even when today was a little bit harder than yesterday. Even when clouds seem to come out of nowhere in our lives.
When we walk the steps of our lives, will we look only down at our feet, at steps we can see right in front of us? Or, will we look up, around, beyond to the horizon, and allow it to guide our steps? Will we look for the light to shine through the clouds, illuminating angles we had not seen before? Keep looking up!
Rebecca K. Poos is pastor of Congregational United Church of Christ in Buena Vista. She can be reached at Revbecca@icloud.com.
