What’s going on in our world?
That’s a question no one has a quick answer to. When we look around at the world around us, we don’t understand what’s happening in our world. Do you feel like you’re in the Twilight Zone?
We are shaking our heads and wondering how all this could happen: from the COVID-19 pandemic, 6-foot social distancing and wearing masks and staying at home to all the rioting in the streets. We are seeing and experiencing things that most of us have never witnessed in our lifetime.
Jesus promised that he would return for his church (1 Thessalonians 4:16-17). But before he would return, there would be perilous times on the earth (birth pangs) to let his church (believers in Christ) know that his return is near.
2 Timothy 3:1-4 says, “But know this, that in the last days perilous times will come: for men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God.”
Matthew 24:6 goes on to say, “And you shall hear of wars and rumors of wars: see that you be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.”
We may not understand everything that is going on around us, but God does. God wants us to turn to him and repent and give our lives to him. 2 Peter 3:9b says, “The Lord is long suffering toward us, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.”
Christ died for our sins and rose again from the dead that if we believe in him and place our faith and trust in him we will have eternal life with him in heaven (John 3:16).
Christ can bring us forgiveness and joy and peace and contentment even in a corrupt, sinful, darkened world. He is the only answer. The answer is not by politicians, the answer is not the government, it’s through Jesus Christ and him only.
In John 14:6 Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the light, no man comes unto the Father but by me.”
Many people are afraid to commit their life to the Lord because they feel there are too many rules when you become a Christian, too many do’s and don’ts. They may say, “I’ll give him my life someday when I’m older, not now because I’ve got too much living to do right now.” But you don’t really experience living until you come to him.
Christ came to give us life, and life more abundantly. He’s the good shepherd, He gave his life for the sheep. (John 10:10-11). Jesus refers to us as sheep. If you know anything about sheep, they wander off and get into trouble, they are fearful (does that sound like the world today?); they need a shepherd who will love them and bring them back to the fold.
Can fear and hatred in this country really bring the answer to our sick and sinful darkened world? People need to look to Christ for the answer. Which way are you looking, and to whom?
The Rev. Steve Holcomb is pastor of Cotopaxi Community Church.
