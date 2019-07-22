The Rev. Brent Wiescamp is starting his second career as the new pastor of First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St.
Wiescamp, who is originally from Alamosa, said he spent 30 years as a software engineer before he felt led to enter the ministry.
“I had been working with the youth at my church, Heart of the Rockies Church in Fort Collins, when I felt God wanted me to go into the ministry,” Wiescamp said. “I felt called, quite simply.”
Wiescamp attended Phillips Theological Seminary in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Wiescamp said that being paired with First Christian Church was also God-led.
“The regional manager (for First Christian) and I were on a trip to Palestine together, but we didn’t know each other,” Wiescamp said. “She learned I was from the area and knew that the Salida church was about to be vacant. She suggested I talk to the search team. I came out last October and met with them, preaching one Sunday. They were willing to wait until I graduated in May, so here I am.”
Wiescamp said he loves being in the area. It’s close to his parents, who are still in Alamosa, and he said this is a great area for two of his hobbies, hiking and photography.
“I keep pinching myself,” he said. “I love that you can walk everywhere here. I love walking around the town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.