Today
Buena Vista
2-9 p.m. – Free photography workshop at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. Receive a free 8-by-10 portrait. Pets are welcome. Appointment is required by booking at booknow-lifetouch.appointment-plus.com/b0016yl0/ or by calling the church office at 719-395-2544 during business hours, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
6-9 p.m. – Pierce Edens Duo performs folk and bluegrass music at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
9:30 p.m. – Sublime tribute band 40 Oz. to Freedom performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. $5 cover charge.
Coaldale
6 p.m. – Singer/Songwriter Series No. 1 features Chris Nasca, Bruce Warren, Cactus Jack Chivvis and Linda Lovell at Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road. A potluck dinner will be at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the schoolhouse. Admission costs $10. For more information and to RSVP, contact Warren at 719-530-0838 or bbppqwol@hotmail.com.
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Partnership for Community Action hosts Salida Soup at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Participants taking a potluck item and a $5 donation may vote on the evening’s project presentations. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., and presentations start at 7 p.m. salidasoup.org.
Friday
Buena Vista
2-9 p.m. – Free photography workshop at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. Receive a free 8-by-10 portrait. Pets are welcome. Appointment is required by booking at booknow-lifetouch.appointment-plus.com/b0016yl0/ or by calling the church office at 719-395-2544 during business hours, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
6-9 p.m. – Local duo Pint & A Half performs Americana and bluegrass tunes at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
7 p.m. – Grateful Dead cover band Forgotten Space performs at The Beach at South Main, 701 Front Loop.
9-11:30 p.m. – Funk and soul group The Motet performs at Ivy Ballroom at Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets are $38 in advance at nightout.com/events/the-motet/tickets.
10 p.m. – “Americana mavens” The Brothers Comatose perform bluegrass, country and rock and roll at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $15.
Crestone
3:30 p.m. – 30th anniversary of the Crestone Energy Fair, with events throughout the town, features a restorative justice panel with Molly Rowan Leach, a community potluck starting at 4 p.m. and live music on the Regeneration Stage by Crestone Songbirds at 6 p.m., followed by Big Horn at 7 p.m. crestoneenergyfair.org.
Howard
5:45 p.m. – Arkansas Valley Christian Mission presents a free community dinner at the Christian Mission Center, 122 Cottonwood Ave.
6-8 p.m. – Pleasant Valley Club free ice cream social at Howard Hall Community Center, 5510 CR 45, features baked goods for sale (made by club members) and door prizes.
Salida
6 p.m. – Community dance party at Salida Community Center, 305 F St., presented by Swing-n-Salida. For more information, contact Kindle at 719-207-6993 or Hugh Young at salidaswing@icloud.com.
6:30 p.m. – Mungo Jerry performs at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
6:30 p.m. – Colorado author Pam Houston discusses her memoir, “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country,” at Salida Mountain Sports, 110 N. F St. Free and open to the public.
7:30 p.m. – Paper Moon Shiners perform roots, ragtime, early jazz, blues and folk tunes at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
Saturday
Buena Vista
9 a.m. – Mini-Blessings Ranch Open House & Adult Horseshoes Tournament at 15732 CR 306. Cost is $15 in advance at miniblessings.org or $20 at the door. Minimum $100 prize for winner of the tournament.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Free photography workshop at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. Receive a free 8-by-10 portrait. Pets are welcome. Appointment is required by booking at booknow-lifetouch.appointment-plus.com/b0016yl0/ or by calling the church office at 719-395-2544 during business hours, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
11 a.m. – Novel Nomads and Tenderfoot Trio at Watershed, 410 E. Main St. 11 a.m., dancers; 1 p.m., band.
1-3 p.m. – Jane Parnell’s author talk at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave., features Parnell, author of “Off Trail: Finding My Way Home in the Colorado Rockies.” She will give a presentation, “Learn the Eight Dimensions of Wellness.”
6-9 p.m. – Barb Maxey plays original acoustic blues music at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
6-10 p.m. – Forgotten Space performs music of the Grateful Dead in a free concert at River Runners Browns Canyon, 24070 CR 301. A silent disco follows.
10 p.m. – Steely Dead, “a musical infusion of the Grateful Dead and Steely Dan,” performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10.
Cotopaxi
9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – Western Fremont Historical Society presents “Back to School Daze” at Cotopaxi School, 345 CR 12, with information and tours of historical area schools. Cost is $7 for society members and youth ages 17 and younger, $15 for others.
Crestone
Noon – 30th annual Crestone Energy Fair, throughout the town, features solar panel displays, keynote speakers, live music, solar cooking demonstrations, biome design and more. crestoneenergyfair.org.
Poncha Springs
6-9 p.m. – Vino Salida 10th anniversary party, 10495 CR 120, features live music by The Screevers from 5-8 p.m.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Farmers Market at Alpine Park, Fifth and F streets.
9 a.m.-noon – Community garden work day at the garden on Holman Avenue by the Loyal Duke Dog Park.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Recreation hosts electronics recycling in the parking lot of Marvin Park, 900 W. First St. Reduced costs will be available for recycling televisions, monitors, CPUs, printers and other small electronics. 719-539-6738.
6 p.m. – Mark Monroe and Jimmy Sellars perform music at the August gathering at A Church, 419 D St. A presentation and a potluck dinner also are included.
7 p.m. – Roma Ransom performs at Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, 144 W. First St.
7 p.m. – Americana duo Pint & A Half performs at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7 p.m. – Hogan & Moss perform at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
7 p.m. – The David McDonald Trio performs bluegrass and folk music at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
9 p.m. – DJ Timmy performs at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St.
Sunday
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Buena Vista Farmers Market at South Main Town Square.
7 p.m. – Forgotten Space, a Grateful Dead tribute band, performs a free show at the Ivy Ballroom at Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop.
Salida
4 p.m. – Live music along the Arkansas River with Luke Callen and Wolf Van Elfmond at Drift In Boater’s Bar and Grill, 10830 CR 165.
Tuesday
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – A.J. Fullerton Trio performs at The Lariat, 206 Main St.
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
