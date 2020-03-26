Note: While The Mail has not received cancellation notices, some events listed as occurring may be canceled. Call before attending.
Today
- 7:15 a.m. – AA at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- Canceled: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134, 719-539-3803.
- Canceled: Noon – Congregate meals at Episcopal Church, Fourth and E streets. Voluntary contribution for ages 60 and older; $13.50 for others. Call 719-539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for reservations. 719-530-8980 for Chaffee Shuttle. Call 719-539-3341 for Meals on Wheels, which are still available.
- Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
- Canceled: Noon – Salida Sangha’s meditation group at 248 D St.
- Canceled: 1-3 p.m. – Bingo at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
- Canceled: 3-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school ages. 719-221-2095.
- Canceled: 4-7 p.m. – Salida Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school ages. 719-539-9500.
- Canceled: 6-7:30 p.m. – Free picnic at Poncha Springs Church of Christ, 207 Ouray. 719-539-6242.
- Canceled: 6:05 p.m. – Impact Youth Group, grades 7-12, at Temple Baptist Church, 509 F St.
- Canceled: 7 p.m. – Salida Elks bingo open to public.
- 7 p.m. – AA at Buena Vista Congregational Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7 p.m. – AA, First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous is holding video meettings. Download gotomeeting app from the app store. Meeting ID number is 871347381. or call 719-221-5847.
Friday
- Canceled: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Salida Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school age children. 719-539-9500.
- Canceled: 9-11 a.m. – Kids First Literacy Club offers free tutoring for first- through fifth-graders at First Lutheran Church, 1237 F St. 719-539-4311.
- Canceled: 9-11 a.m. – Colorado Legal Services intake interviews at Chaffee County Courthouse, 142 Crestone Ave. 800-395-2465.
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
- Canceled: Noon – Congregate meals at Episcopal Church, Fourth and E streets. Voluntary contribution for ages 60 and older; $13.50 for others. Call 539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for reservations. 530-8980 for Chaffee Shuttle. Call 539-3341 for Meals on Wheels, which are still available.
- 12:15 p.m. – AA at First Presbyterian Church downstairs, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- Canceled: 2-4 p.m. – Chess Club at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St
- Canceled: 3-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school age children. 719-221-2095.
- 6 p.m. – Al-Anon at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 719-207-2695.
- Canceled: 6:15-8:15 p.m. – Learn-to-dance lesson at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.,
- Canceled: 6:30 p.m. – Prayer and Bible study at Living Waters Church, 5300 E. U.S. 50. 719-539-6826.
- 7:30 p.m. – Open AA at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
