Today
- 7:15 a.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7 p.m. – Open Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at First Lutheran Church basement, 1237 F St. 24-hour hotline 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m.– Narcotics Anonymous meeting at Upper Room Church of God, 1140 I St. For more information, call 719-221-5847.
Tuesday
- 7:15 a.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic is open at 233 E. Second St. For more information on the types of services the clinic offers, call 719-539-7291.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134, assists veterans with benefits and transportation to Veterans Affairs medical appointments. More information about the types of assistance offered for veterans can be found by calling 719-539-3803.
- 9 a.m. – Chaffee County commissioners meet in the commissioners meeting room at the Chaffee County Courthouse, 104 Crestone Ave.
- Noon – Congregate meals are offered at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets. Cost for a meal is a voluntary contribution for ages 60 and older; $11 for others. Call 719-539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for reservations. Call 719-530-8980 for transportation to the church by Chaffee Shuttle. Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for Meals on Wheels.
- Noon – Salida Sangha’s insight meditation group at 248 D St.
- Noon – Al-Anon Family Group meeting at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. Call 719-221-1468 for more information about the group and meeting.
- 3-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club is open for elementary and middle school age children. Call the club at 719-221-2095 for more information.
- 4-7 p.m. – Salida Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school ages. Hours are extended until 8 p.m. for teenagers, ages 13-18. For more information, call 719-539-9500.
- 5:30 p.m. – Women in Sobriety meeting at Salida Vineyard Church, 1201 E. U.S. 50. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 5:30 p.m. – Meditation teachings with Anam Thubten are offered at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
- 6 p.m. – Salida City Council meets in council chambers in the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
- 6:30 p.m. – Al-Anon meeting at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., Room 7, Buena Vista. Call 719-239-0023 for more information about the group and meeting.
- 7 p.m. – Christian Science Bible study at 1548 G St., Suite 2C. All are welcome to come and pray for Salida.
- 7 p.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous open men’s group meeting at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7 p.m. – Miriam Rebekah Lodge meeting at 115 E. First St. For more information, call 719-539-2054.
- 7:30 p.m.– Narcotics Anonymous meets at Upper Room Church of God, 1140 I St. More information about the group can be found by calling 719-221-5847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.