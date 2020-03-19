Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers this morning. High around 45F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.