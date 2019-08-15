Today
- 7:15 a.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 8:30 a.m. – Salida Business Alliance meets at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134, assists veterans with benefits and transportation to Veterans Affairs medical appointments. 719-539-3803.
- Noon – Congregate meals at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets. Voluntary contribution for ages 60 and older; $11 for others. Call 719-539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for reservations. Call 719-530-8980 for Chaffee Shuttle. Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for Meals on Wheels.
- Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., offers pregnancy and parenting information, free pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing. 719-539-7436.
- Noon – Salida Sangha’s insight meditation group meets at 248 D St.
- 1-3 p.m. – Bingo with prizes at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
- 2-3:30 p.m. – Salida Sangha Senior Generation discussion group for ages 60 and older meets to discuss the challenges of aging, illness and death in a mindful, safe, supportive environment at Sangha House, 248 D St. salidasengen@gmail.com.
- 6-7:30 p.m. – Free picnic at Chipeta Park in Poncha Springs. If the weather is bad, meet in parking lot of Poncha Springs Church of Christ, 207 Ouray. For more information, call 719-539-6242.
- 6:30 p.m. – Angel of Mt. Shavano VFW Post 3820 meets at Masonic Lodge, Third and G streets.
- 7 p.m. – Salida Elks bingo; open to public.
- 7 p.m. – AA at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m. – Living Waters Church, 5300 E. U.S. 50, has Rock Youth Ministries. Game room open to students.
- 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous meets at Upper Room Church of God, 1140 I St. 719-221-5847.
Friday
- 9-11 a.m. — Colorado Legal Services is available for case intake interviews at Chaffee County Combined Courts, 142 Crestone Ave. Call 800-395-2465 to make an appointment or for more information.
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic is open at 233 E. Second St. For information on services offered, call 719-539-7291.
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., offers pregnancy and parenting information, free pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing. 719-539-7436.
- Noon – Congregate meals at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets. Voluntary contribution for ages 60 and older; $11 for others. Call 539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for reservations. Call 530-8980 for transportation by Chaffee Shuttle. Call 539-3341 for Meals on Wheels.
- 12:15 p.m. – Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at First Presbyterian Church downstairs, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 6 p.m. – Al-Anon at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. For more information, call 719-207-2695.
- 6:30 p.m. – Prayer and Bible study at Living Waters Ministries, 5300 E. U.S. 50. 719-539-6826.
- 7:30 p.m. – Open Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.