Today
- 7:15 a.m. – AA at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134, assists veterans with benefits and transportation to VA medical appointments. 719-539-3803.
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center at 215 E. Third St. offers pregnancy and parenting information, free pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing. 719-539-7436.
- 10-11 a.m. – New Moms Connect, for mothers of newborns to 12 months old, meets at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive.
- 11 a.m.-7 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- Noon – Salida Rotary Club meets at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
- 3-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club is open for elementary and middle school age children. 719-221-2095.
- 4-5 p.m. – Cancer support group for patients, survivors, caretakers, family members and friends, facilitated by HRRMC’s oncology clinic at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. 719-530-2427.
- 4-7 p.m. – Salida Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school age children. 719-539-9500.
- 7 p.m. – Grief Support Group in Poncha Springs. Pam Hughes, 720-245-7317
- 7 p.m. – Celebrate Recovery at Anglican Church, 142 Oak St., Buena Vista. 719-966-5252.
- 7 p.m. – Open AA at First Lutheran Church basement, 1237 F St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous at Upper Room Church, 1140 I St. 719-221-5847.
- 7-8 p.m. – District 11 ABATE meets at VFW Johnson Village. 719-530-1780.
Tuesday
- 7:15 a.m. – AA at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134, assists veterans with benefits and transportation to VA medical appointments. 719-539-3803.
- 9 a.m. – County commissioners at Chaffee County Courthouse.
- Noon – Congregate meals at Episcopal Church, Fourth and E streets. Voluntary contribution for ages 60 and older; $11 for others. Call 719-539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for reservations. 719-530-8980 for Chaffee Shuttle. 719-539-3341 for Meals on Wheels.
- Noon – Salida Sangha meditation group at 248 D St.
- Noon – Al-Anon Family Group at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 719-221-1468.
- 3-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club is open for elementary and middle school age children. 719-221-2095.
- 4-7 p.m. – Salida Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school ages. Hours extended until 8 p.m. for ages 13-18. 719-539-9500.
- 5:30 p.m. – Women in Sobriety at Salida Vineyard Church, 1201 E. U.S. 50. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 5:30 p.m. – Meditation with Anam Thubten at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
- 6 p.m. – Salida City Council in chambers, 448 E. First St.
- 6:30 p.m. – Al-Anon at Congregational Church, 217 Crossman Ave., Room 7, Buena Vista. 719-239-0023.
- 7 p.m. – Christian Science Bible study at 1548 G St., Suite 2C. All are welcome.
- 7 p.m. – AA open men’s group at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7 p.m.– Miriam Rebekah Lodge meets at 115 E. First St.. 719-539-2054.
- 7:30 p.m.– Narcotics Anonymous at Upper Room Church, 1140 I St. 719-221-5847.
