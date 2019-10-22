Today
- 7:15 a.m. – AA at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134, assists veterans with benefits and transportation to VA medical appointments. 719-539-3803.
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- Noon – Congregate meals at Episcopal Church, Fourth and E streets. Voluntary contribution for ages 60 and older; $11 for others. Call 719-539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for reservations. 719-530-8980 for Chaffee Shuttle. 719-539-3341 for Meals on Wheels.
- Noon – Al-Anon Family Group meeting at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 719-221-1468.
- Noon – Salida Sangha’s insight meditation group at 248 D St.
- 3-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club is open for elementary and middle school age children. 719-221-2095.
- 4-7 p.m. – Salida Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school ages. Hours extended until 8 p.m. for ages 13-18. 719-539-9500.
- 5:30 p.m. – Women in Sobriety meeting at Salida Vineyard Church, 1201 E. U.S. 50. 719-221-4364.
- 5:30 p.m. – Meditation teachings at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
- 5:30-6:30 p.m. – SHINE, a nontraditional spiritual conversation, at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. Enter upstairs. 719-239-1921.
- 6:30 p.m. –Al-Anon at Congregational Church, 217 Crossman Ave., Room 7, Buena Vista. 719-239-0023.
- 7 p.m. – Christian Science Bible study at 1548 G St., Suite 2C. All are welcome.
- 7 p.m. – AA open men’s group at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m.– Narcotics Anonymous at Upper Room Church of God, 1140 I St. 719-221-5847.
Wednesday
- 7:15 a.m. – AA at First Christian Church basement, 302 E Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30-8:30 a.m. – Salida Sunrise Rotary meets at Robin’s Restaurant, 8046 U.S. 50. 719-221-9991.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134, assists veterans with benefits and transportation to VA medical appointments. 719-539-3803.
- 9:30 a.m. – Bible study at United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
- 10-10:30 a.m. – Story time at Salida Regional Library for infants through kindergarten.
- Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., offers pregnancy and parenting information, free pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing. 719-539-7436.
- 12:30 p.m. – Chaffee Green meets at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave.
- 3-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club is open for elementary and middle school age children. 719-221-2095.
- 4-7 p.m. – Salida Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school age children. 719-539-9500.
- 5:30-7 p.m. – Women’s Empowerment Program for survivors of trauma. Kids welcome. 539-7347 pager/crisis line and information.
- 6:30 p.m. – Adult Bible study at Living Waters Church, 5300 E. U.S. 50.
- 7 p.m. – VFW Post 3820 bingo at the Masonic Lodge, Third and G streets. Progressive bingo featured.
- 7 p.m. – Open AA at First Lutheran Church basement, 1237 F St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7-8 p.m. – Mindful Recovery, a Buddhist-based addiction recovery program, at Salida Sangha, 248 D St.
