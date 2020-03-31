Note: While the Mail has not received cancellation notices, some events listed as occurring may be canceled. Call before attending.
Today
- 7:15 a.m. – AA at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline 888-333-9649.
- Canceled: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., 719-539-3803.
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- Canceled: Noon – Salida Sangha’s meditation group at 248 D St.
- Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
- Noon – Canceled: Congregate meals at Episcopal Church, Fourth and E streets. Call 719-539-3341 for Meals on Wheels, which are still available.
- Canceled: Noon – Al-Anon Family Group meeting at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 719-221-1468.
- Canceled: 3-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school age children. 719-221-2095.
- Canceled: 4-7 p.m. – Salida Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school ages. 719-539-9500.
- 5:30 p.m. – Women in Sobriety meeting via Zoom at us04web.zoom.us/j/567096901. Access by phone at 669-900-9128; use ID 567096901.
- Canceled: 5:30 p.m. – Meditation teachings at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
- 6 p.m. – County Planning Commission meets via Zoom. ID No. 432 829 0633.
- Canceled: 6:30 p.m. –Al-Anon at Congregational Church, Buena Vista. 719-239-0023.
- Canceled: 7 p.m. – Christian Science Bible study meets at 1548 G St., Suite 2C.
- 7 p.m. – AA open men’s group meets at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
Wednesday
- Canceled: 7:15 a.m. – AA at First Christian Church basement, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- Canceled: 7:30-8:30 a.m. – Rotary Club of Salida Sunrise meets at Robin’s Restaurant, 8046 U.S. 50. 719-221-9991.
- Canceled: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Veterans Service Office, 448 E. First St., Suite 134, 719-539-3803.
- Canceled: 9:30 a.m. – Bible study at United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
- Canceled: 10-10:30 a.m. – Story time at Salida Regional Library for infants through kindergarten-age.
- Canceled: Noon-1 p.m. – Free Cancer Support Group, HRRMC 1000 Rush Drive.
- Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
- Noon-5 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
- Canceled: 12:30 p.m. – Chaffee Green at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave.
- Canceled: 1 p.m. – Salida Low Vision Support Group at Area Agency on Aging, 139 E. Third St. 719-207-4573.
- Canceled: 3-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school age children. 719-221-2095.
- Canceled: 4-7 p.m. – Salida Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school age children. 719-539-9500.
- 5:30-7 p.m. – Women’s Empowerment Program for survivors of trauma. Kids welcome. 719-539-7347 pager/crisis line and information.
- Canceled: 6:30 p.m. – Adult Bible study at Living Waters Church, 5300 E. U.S. 50.
- 7 p.m. – Open AA at First Lutheran Church basement, 1237 F St. 24-hour hotline 888-333-9649.
- Canceled: 7-8 p.m. – Mindful Recovery at Salida Sangha, 248 D St.
