Today
- Daily AA meetings – Visit aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings at several different times, some with passwords. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is accepting donations. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m for shopping. 719-539-3686.
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Chaffee County Resource Center, next to Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is open for food boxes and light medical equipment curbside pickup. Call Elizabeth, 719-539-4849, with questions.
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
- Noon – Meals on Wheels: Call 539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
- Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
- 4 p.m. – Supper for Elks and their guests. Call for menu and prices: 719-539-6976 or Elks secretary, 719-221-0310. Dine-in or takeout.
- 6 p.m. – Al-Anon: For information on virtual meetings call 719-221-3025.
Saturday
- Daily AA meetings – Visit aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings at several different times, some with passwords. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 9 a.m. – Al-Anon at Congregational Church, 217 Crossman Ave., Room 7, Buena Vista. 719-239-0023.
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth St., is accepting donations. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for shopping. 719-539-3686.
- Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
- 4 p.m. – Supper for Elks members and their guests. Call for menu and prices: 719-539-6976 or Elks secretary, 719-221-0310. Dine-in or takeout.
- 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous virtual meeting: Download GoToMeeting app from app store. Sign in ID 871347381. 719-221-5847.
Sunday
- Daily AA meetings – Visit aasalidabvleadville.com for information on daily Zoom meetings at several different times, some with passwords. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 a.m. – Episcopal Church of the Ascension offers online services. Contact Mike Fay at 719-239-4039.
- 9 a.m. – First Presbyterian Church services via Facebook Live and salidapresbyterian.org.
- 9 a.m. – Grace Church service on YouTube through website gracechurchsalida.com.
- 9 a.m. – Temple Baptist Church daily devotions and Sunday message through its Facebook page. 719-539-2412.
- 9:30 a.m. – Cross Roads Church service via Facebook Live and crossroadschurchponcha.com.
- 10 a.m. – Episcopal Church of the Ascension offers online services. Contact Mike Fay at 719-239-4039
- 10:20 a.m. – Salida United Methodist Church services through Facebook Live and salidaumc.org.
- Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
