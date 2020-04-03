Note: While the Mail has not received cancellation notices, some events listed as occurring may be canceled. Call before attending.
Today
- Canceled: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Salida Boys & Girls Club for elementary and middle school ages. 719-539-9500.
- Canceled: 9-11 a.m. – Kids First Literacy Club offers free tutoring for first- through fifth-graders at First Lutheran Church. 719-539-4311.
- Canceled: 9-11 a.m. – Colorado Legal Services available for case intake interviews. 800-395-2465.
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Planned Parenthood clinic at 233 E. Second St. 719-539-7291.
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St. Call or email first. 719-539-7436.
- Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
- Canceled: Noon – Congregate meals at Episcopal Church, Fourth and E streets. Call 539-3341 for Meals on Wheels, which are still available.
- Canceled: 12:15 p.m. – AA at First Presbyterian Church downstairs, 7 Poncha Blvd. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- Canceled: 3-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Boys & Girls Club is open for elementary and middle school ages. 719-221-2095.
- Canceled: 6 p.m. – Al-Anon at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. 719-207-2695.
- Canceled: 6:30 p.m. – Prayer and Bible study at Living Waters Ministries, 5300 E. U.S. 50. 719-539-6826.
- Canceled: 7:30 p.m. – Open AA at First Presbyterian Church. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
Saturday
- Canceled: 9 a.m. – Central Colorado UAS club meets at Central Colorado Regional Airport, Buena Vista.
- Canceled: 9 a.m. – Al-Anon at Congregational Church, Buena Vista. 719-239-0023 for more info.
- Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
- Canceled: 6 p.m. – AA beginner meeting at First Christian Church. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
- 7:30 p.m. – Narcotics Anonymous video meeting; download GoToMeeting application from the app store; sign-in ID number is 871347381. Call 719-221-5847.
Sunday:
- 7:30 a.m. – Episcopal Church of the Ascension offers ZOOM web services. Call for information: 719-239-4039.
- 9 a.m. – First Presbyterian Church service on Facebook Live and website, salidapresbyterian.org.
- 9 a.m. – Grace Church service via YouTube at gracechurchsalida.com.
- 9 a.m. – Temple Baptist Church offers daily devotions and Sunday message through its Facebook page.
- Canceled: 9:15 a.m. – First Lutheran Church service, 13th and F streets. Adult Bible study and Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. 719-539-4311.
- Canceled: 9:15 a.m. – Living Waters Church, 5300 E. U.S. 50 Sunday School at 9:15, morning worship at 10:30 a.m.
- 9:30 a.m. – Cross Roads Church offers services through Facebook Live and crossroadschurchponcha.com.
- 9:30 a.m. – First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ Bible study, 302 E. Fourth St. Church service at 11 a.m. 719-539-2388.
- Canceled: 10 a.m. – Episcopal Church of the Ascension Rite II service and children’s Sunday school, 349 E St. 719-539-4562.
- 10:30 a.m. – Worship at Salida United Methodist Church through Facebook Live and website, salidaumc.org.
- Canceled: 10:30 a.m. – Upper Room Church of God. Second service at 6 p.m. 719-539-3388 or 719-539-0207.
- Noon – Daily virtual AA meeting on video conference service Zoom at zoom.co/us/j/448595151. No fee required to join.
- Canceled: 5 p.m. – Salida Sangha’s insight meditation group at 248 D St.
- 5:30 p.m. – AA at First Christian Church, 302 E. Fourth St. 24-hour hotline: 888-333-9649.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.