The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 8, 1944:
NEW YORK, Nov. 8 (UP) — Election of Franklin D. Roosevelt to a fourth term as President of the United States was conceded today by his opponent, Gov. Thomas E. Dewey, who telegraphed his congratulations to the winner.
Mounting returns indicate a record vote and guaranteed the Democrats numerical control of the House and increased strength in the Senate.
The returns at midday were Roosevelt 19,129,332, Dewey 16,674,456, which represents about 66 percent of the vote.
If the average continues the total vote will be beyond all expectations.
The 1940 vote was 49,548,221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.